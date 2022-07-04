NewsVideos

100 days of Yogi Sarkar 2.0; CM said this on winning Azamgarh and Rampur seats

Yogi Adityanath Govt Hundred Days: Today 100 days of Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 have been completed in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi held a press conference on this occasion. During this, CM Yogi Adityanath counted the works of his government which have been completed in the last 100 days. CM Yogi also reacted to the BJP's victory in Azamgarh and Rampur in the Lok Sabha by-elections in the press conference. CM Yogi said that in the last 100 days in Uttar Pradesh, 1,08,200 houses have been constructed for the poor, whereas till now a total of 44 lakh houses have been constructed.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
