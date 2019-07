12 Dead In Building Collapse In Mumbai's Dongri

12 people were killed and over 40 people were feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's crowded Dongri neighbourhood around 11:40 am today. Five have been rescued. Three large teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site, looking for survivors. The area, full of dilapidated buildings on narrow lanes, was also flooded in heavy rain in the past weeks.