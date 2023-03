videoDetails

12th class paper leak, NCP MLA Ajit Pawar roared in the assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

The issue of Class 12 paper leak has been raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with great fanfare. NCP MLA Ajit Pawar has attacked the 'Eknath Shinde' government over the leak of Class 12 Maths paper.