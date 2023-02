videoDetails

13 Year Old Child Beats Death After 150 Hours of Devastation

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Fight for life is still underway after huge devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Rescue Operation is still under progress. . Meanwhile, a 13 year old innocent has defeated death. Even after 150 hours, a child named Kan came out alive from the debris.