18 villages in danger due to dhar dam crack in MP

There was a crack in the dam being built in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Due to the breach in the dam, 18 villages are under threat. PM Modi has spoken to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on this matter. At the same time, 18 villages are being evacuated.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

There was a crack in the dam being built in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Due to the breach in the dam, 18 villages are under threat. PM Modi has spoken to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on this matter. At the same time, 18 villages are being evacuated.