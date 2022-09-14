18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab, terrifying accident caught on cam
Three of the six people who were traveling in two different cars died in a horrific road accident near Bahram town of Nawanshahr. A truck laden with stones overturned and the car coming from the front got hit by it and got shattered.
Three of the six people who were traveling in two different cars died in a horrific road accident near Bahram town of Nawanshahr. A truck laden with stones overturned and the car coming from the front got hit by it and got shattered.