18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab, terrifying accident caught on cam

Three of the six people who were traveling in two different cars died in a horrific road accident near Bahram town of Nawanshahr. A truck laden with stones overturned and the car coming from the front got hit by it and got shattered.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
