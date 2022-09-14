18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab, terrifying accident caught on cam

Three of the six people who were traveling in two different cars died in a horrific road accident near Bahram town of Nawanshahr. A truck laden with stones overturned and the car coming from the front got hit by it and got shattered.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Three of the six people who were traveling in two different cars died in a horrific road accident near Bahram town of Nawanshahr. A truck laden with stones overturned and the car coming from the front got hit by it and got shattered.