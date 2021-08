2 terrorists neutralised in encounter in Awantipora

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The encounter started in wee hours of August 20 at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora. On August 19, security forces had also gunned down a terrorist in Thanamandi area of Rajouri.