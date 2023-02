videoDetails

2044 arrests in Assam on child marriage, more than 8000 accuse

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

The Assam government has shown strictness against those who knowingly conduct and get child marriages done. Due to the order of Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma, till now more than 2000 people have been arrested. There are more than 8000 accused in this case