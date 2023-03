videoDetails

मेघालय और नागालैंड के नए मुख्यमंत्रियों का आज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Today is the swearing-in ceremony of new governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland. PM Modi will also participate in the program. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Tripura will be held on Wednesday.