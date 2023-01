videoDetails

3 Soldiers Martyred During Search Operation in Machil sector of Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Major accident due to avalanche in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Three jawans have been martyred during the search operation in Machil sector of Kupwara. Death due to being buried under snow due to an avalanche.