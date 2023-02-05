NewsVideos
videoDetails

40 illegal Bangladeshi nationals caught in Agra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Police have arrested 40 Bangladeshis living illegally in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. All these citizens secretly from Bangladesh border had reached Agra via Bihar.

