45 people died after consuming poisonous liquor in Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh

After drinking poisonous liquor in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 40 people died after one by one. While 10 people died in Kushinagar in UP, 18 people died in Saharanpur and 12 people died in Roorkee in Uttarakhand. About 24 people are admitted to the hospital. In these two cases, about 22 employees of the Police and Excise Department have been suspended on Friday.