videoDetails

5 people died due to Sambhal Cold Storage Building Collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

On Thursday, a major accident took place in UP's Sambhal when the roof of the cold storage collapsed. In this accident, about 5 people have died due to being buried under the debris. At the same time, more than 10 people have been reported injured. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.