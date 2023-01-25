NewsVideos
5 Storey Building Collapses in Lucknow, Rescue Operation Underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Lucknow Residential Building Collapse: A four-storey building collapsed in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. So far 3 people have died in the accident.

