हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
5 Storey Building Collapses in Lucknow, Rescue Operation Underway
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 25, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Lucknow Residential Building Collapse: A four-storey building collapsed in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. So far 3 people have died in the accident.
×
All Videos
3:43
Tragic accident in Lucknow, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reaches hospital to meet the injured
1:11
Protest against Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur
0:42
3 People Dies During Firing in America's Washington
13:41
BBC Documentary enters in JNU Controversies
5:10
Tukde Gang Creates Ruckus in JNU at midnight
Trending Videos
3:43
Tragic accident in Lucknow, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reaches hospital to meet the injured
1:11
Protest against Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur
0:42
3 People Dies During Firing in America's Washington
13:41
BBC Documentary enters in JNU Controversies
5:10
Tukde Gang Creates Ruckus in JNU at midnight
Lucknow,Lucknow building collapse,lucknow building collapse video,lucknow building collapse cctv footage,lucknow alaya apartment news,lucknow alaya apartments,lucknow alaya building,building collapse in lucknow today,building collapse,building collapse lucknow today,building collapse lucknow,alaya apartment hazratganj,alaya apartments,alaya apartments in lucknow,alaya apartment news,alaya apartments lucknow news,Hazratganj,hazratganj news,hazratganj lucknow,