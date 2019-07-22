close

50 day report card of Modi government 2.0 by Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday addressed media on completion of 50 days of Modi government 2.0. He said that the government has made significant decisions for every section of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a five trillion dollar economy. The I&B Minister said that historic decision for farmers to include all eligible farmer families irrespective of the size of land holdings under PM-Kisan Scheme has been taken. He also said that decision has been made for the welfare of labourers as well.

Jul 22, 2019, 12:20 PM IST

