5W1H: 18 killed by lightning in Bihar, flood-like situation in several parts of state

18 people, including men and children, were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours. Watch this video to know more. In '5W1H', We take you to the crux of the news story. We tell you - What, Where, When, Why, Whom & How of the news story which helps you to understand it better.