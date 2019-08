5W1H: 4 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Army after ceasefire violations in J&K

A Pakistani soldier was killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army after the neighbouring troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll to four. Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch districts.