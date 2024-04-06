Advertisement
Lok Sabha Eelction 2024: What about women in the Congress Manifesto?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Congress released its manifesto before BJP. Congress divided the 48-page manifesto into 5 types of 'justice categories' and gave 25 guarantees to the country within it. What about women in the Congress Manifesto?

