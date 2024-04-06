Advertisement
Congress releases manifesto focused on five pillars

Sonam|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Congress has released a 48-page manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. At the Congress headquarters, Sonia, Rahul, Kharge and Manifesto Committee Chairman P Chidambaram announced 10 justices and 25 guarantees.

