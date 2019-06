5W1H: Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, upgraded from Minister of State to Cabinet rank

Ajit Doval will continue as India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) in the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The government has also upgraded him from Minister of State (MoS) rank to a Cabinet position in view of his contribution over the last five years in the security of the country. His appointment will be for five years.#NSA #AjitDoval #SiachenBaseCamp