5W1H: Bollywood celebs get emotional over ISRO's moon mission

India was witness to yet another milestone on the mid-night of September 7, 2019. Indian Space Research Organization aka ISRO launched Chandrayaan-2 into the moon. The mission was 95% complete, with only 5% of the mission lost in Vikram the lander and Pragyaan the rover. Watch this video to know more.