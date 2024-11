videoDetails

Rajneeti: Sambhal Dispute: Is Jama Masjid a Temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

The Sambhal Jama Masjid controversy deepens as a 1,100-year-old map suggests it was once a temple, sparking claims from Hindu groups. AIMIM chief Owaisi calls it another attack on Muslim heritage. Zee News uncovers the history behind this claim.