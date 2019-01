5W1H: CBI registers case against Chanda Kochhar in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Chanda Kochhar, former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank; her husband Deepak Kochhar; V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon group and others in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. Watch this video to know more.