5W1H: Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in INX media case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.