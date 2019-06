5W1H: IAF's missing AN-32 aircraft remains untraced, search operations continue

The search operations for the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued on Tuesday morning, more than 12 hours after it went missing with 15 people on board from Assam's Jorhat. The aircraft, which went missing on Monday afternoon after taking off, still remains unlocated. The C-130J and ground patrols of the Indian Army are carrying out search operations. #IANAN32 #AN32Aircraft #MountaineersMissing #SearchOperationUnderway