Indian Army patrol amid heavy snowfall on high altitude

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

The cold has increased due to snowfall and rain in Uttarakhand. Amidst the bone-chilling cold and snowfall, army personnel are patrolling the India-Nepal border in Pithoragarh. Many vehicles got stuck in the snowfall in Gangotri.