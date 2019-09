5W1H: JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot reactivated

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday informed that the terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, which was attacked by the Indian Air Force in February to avenge the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, has been reactivated. According to General Rawat, the fact that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot has been reactivated suggests that it was destroyed earlier.