5W1H: Rafale deal documents stolen from Defence Ministry: Attorney General informs SC

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, on March 6 told the Supreme Court of India (SC) that the documents related to Rafale aircraft deal have been stolen from the Ministry of Defence and the petitioners seeking a review of its verdict dismissing all pleas against the purchase of the jets relied upon those documents. Watch full video to know more.