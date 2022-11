6 years of demonetisation: Digital payments boom after demonetisation

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

The biggest decision related to the Indian economy was taken 6 years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an address to the nation on 8 November 2022 at 9 pm, under which the old notes of 500-1000 rupees were announced to be discontinued.