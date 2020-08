74th Independence Day 2020 : How will India become "Atmanirbhar”?

In his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day, The Prime Minister emphasised on making a 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant India and claimed that even in the midst of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, 130 crore Indians have pledged their support to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.