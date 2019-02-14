हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
8 CRPF martyred in IED blast in J&K's Awantipora, Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility

At least eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers of the 54 Battalion were martyred and several others injured when terrorists blasted their convoy using IED in Goripora area of Pulwama's Awantipora on Thursday afternoon. According to news agency PTI, officials said that Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the IED blast targeting CRPF personnel.

Feb 14, 2019, 16:46 PM IST

