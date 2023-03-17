NewsVideos
videoDetails

8 people dies in Sambhal Cold Storage Roof Collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
A painful accident has been witnessed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Around 8 people have died and more than 10 people have been reported injured due to cold storage roof collapse.

All Videos

Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam

Trending Videos

1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
sambhal cold storage,sambhal cold storage news,sambhal cold storage hadsa,sambhal cold storage news live,sambhal cold storage collapse,up cold storage news,up cold storage accident,up cold storage,up cold storage collapse,Cold storage,cold storage collapse,cold storage collapse in sambhal,cold storage collapse in up,cold storage collapse in uttar pradesh,deaths due to cold storage,deaths due to cold storage collaspe,5 deaths due to cold storage collapse,