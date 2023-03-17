हिन्दी
videoDetails
8 people dies in Sambhal Cold Storage Roof Collapse
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 17, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
A painful accident has been witnessed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Around 8 people have died and more than 10 people have been reported injured due to cold storage roof collapse.
