A call recording has surfaced in Sidhu Moosewala case
A very big disclosure has come to the fore in the Sidhu Moosewala case. A call recording has surfaced in which a gangster can be heard talking to Lawrence Bishnoi about the murder of Moosewala. Questions are also being raised about the security in Tihar Jail after the incident.
