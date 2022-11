A New Video Of Delhi AAP Minister Satyendra Jain Has Surfaced in which he can be seen getting VVIP Treatment inside the jail

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar Jail, but for a few days many such videos are coming to the fore. From which it is proved that he is being given VIP treatment despite being in jail. Another video of him has surfaced in which he is talking to the suspended superintendent.