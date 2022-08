A video of a landslide has surfaced from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

A video of a landslide has surfaced from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. In this video, pieces of a huge mountain started falling apart on the bridge built below. People roaming around have recorded this video.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

