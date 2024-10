videoDetails

Aamir caught with minor in Garba many girls photos found in mobile

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Once again an anarchist entered the Garba event. By hiding his identity and changing his name and that too with a minor girl. But as soon as this Bhaijaan was caught, all the secrets related to his identity were revealed. Not only this, after the truth was revealed, he was also beaten up badly. In such a situation, you must also be wondering why Aamir Khan reached the Garba pandal with a changed name.