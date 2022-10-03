हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
A young man dies of heart attack while dancing
|
Updated:
Oct 03, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
A man was doing Garba dance in Gujarat where he died due to heart attack. A similar shocking case has also come to the fore from UP, where an artist playing the role of Hanuman died on stage.
×
All Videos
16:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
2:24
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
Trending Videos
16:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
2:24
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
Heart attack,garba video,Heart attack symptoms,Garba,heart attack ke lakshan,heart attack kaise hota,heart attack ko kaise pahchane,garba dance video,heart attack symptoms in men,Heart attack symptoms in women,video,Health,Videos,Garba dance,Hindi News,Latest News,todays news,breaking news today,latest news hindi,news hindi,news update,khabar,Samachar,hindi samachar,todays Samachar,aaj ki khabar,हिन्दी समाचार,हिन्दी खबर,latest hindi news,