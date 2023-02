videoDetails

Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi Addresses Aadivasi Community After Inauguration,says, 'Affinity Is Felt Between You'

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav 2023 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium in Delhi today. At the launch of the programme, PM Modi told the tribal community that, 'I feel a sense of belongingness among you'. Watch full speech of PM Modi in this report.