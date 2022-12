videoDetails

Aam Aadmi Party announces Shelly Oberoi as its mayor candidate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party has announced the name of its mayor candidate. AAP has chosen Shelly Oberoi as its mayor candidate. Along with this, Mohammad Iqbal has been announced as AAP's Deputy Mayor candidate.