Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi LG's resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Delhi LG of scam. AAP MLAs have staged a sit-in outside the Delhi Assembly regarding this allegation. Aam Aadmi Party has demanded the resignation of LG.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Delhi LG of scam. AAP MLAs have staged a sit-in outside the Delhi Assembly regarding this allegation. Aam Aadmi Party has demanded the resignation of LG.