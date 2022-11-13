NewsVideos

Aam Aadmi Party leader protests by jumping on the top of the tower for not getting ticket

|Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader did high voltage drama after not getting ticket. Climbed on the tower and said, 'Atishi-Durgesh are responsible for death'

