AAP alleges ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab to topple Bhagwant Mann Govt

After Delhi and Gujarat, the battle of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP has reached Punjab. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP that BJP is trying to topple the AAP government in Punjab. MLAs are being offered up to 25 crores

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, the battle of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP has reached Punjab. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP that BJP is trying to topple the AAP government in Punjab. MLAs are being offered up to 25 crores

