videoDetails

AAP and BJP attacks each other over Delhi Liquor Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam, onslaught between AAP and BJP seems to be intensifying. On one hand, Sanjay Singh has accused BJP of arresting and defaming AAP, while on the other hand, Manoj Tiwari has given a big statement on Sisodia.