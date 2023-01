videoDetails

AAP gifted 400 Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 400 Mohalla clinics to Punjab. After this, Arvind Kejriwal said, 'he will fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto.' Along with this, he also promised to provide 24 hours free electricity in Punjab.