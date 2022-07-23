AAP leader Sanjay Singh has also given his response on this whole matter

Now the Lieutenant Governor has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry for violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government. At the same time, BJP and AAP leaders are accusing each other on this whole matter. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has also given his response on this whole matter.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Now the Lieutenant Governor has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry for violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government. At the same time, BJP and AAP leaders are accusing each other on this whole matter. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has also given his response on this whole matter.