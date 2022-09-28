NewsVideos

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in Delhi Waqf Board ‘irregularities’ case

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan got bail from Rouse Avenue Court. He was arrested for malpractices in Waqf Board recruitment.

