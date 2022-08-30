AAP MLAs protest in premises of Delhi Assembly, demand LG's resignation
The ongoing tussle between AAP vs BJP in Delhi has reached the next stage where the Aam Aadmi Party has now opened a front against the LG. AAP MLAs protest in premises of Delhi Assembly, demanding the resignation of the LG.
