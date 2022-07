AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from Rajya Sabha. He has been suspended for raising slogans in the House. Sanjay Singh will not be able to attend the proceedings of the House for a week.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

