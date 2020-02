AAP raises questions on safety of EVMs in Delhi, claims of tampering

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told the media that AAP leaders including himself, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & claimed to receive information from election officials about unauthorized attempts to remove EVMs at many places. Sanjay Singh questioned that when the EVM machines reached the officers, they should be sealed and taken directly to the strong-rooms.