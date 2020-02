'AAP wants to win elections by spreading Violence and Communalism' says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Man who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), police said. He and his father joined the AAP in early 2019. BJP Senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party, says AAP wants to win elections by spreading Violence, hatred and Communalism